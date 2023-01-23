Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went up by 9.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.74. The company’s stock price has collected 14.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MARA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 4.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.64, which is $3.84 above the current price. MARA currently public float of 108.04M and currently shorts hold a 40.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARA was 22.92M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA stocks went up by 14.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 108.53% and a quarterly performance of -27.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.24% for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 66.33% for MARA stocks with a simple moving average of -25.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MARA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MARA Trading at 34.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.06%, as shares surge +106.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +14.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 135.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 28. After this action, MELLINGER DOUGLAS K now owns 28,771 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $32,700 using the latest closing price.

MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K is holding 18,771 shares at $38,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.91 for the present operating margin

-31.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -24.04. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 49.89.