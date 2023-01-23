Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) went up by 41.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.87. The company’s stock price has collected 33.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ :ATRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRO is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Astronics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is -$3.19 below the current price. ATRO currently public float of 25.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRO was 142.10K shares.

ATRO’s Market Performance

ATRO stocks went up by 33.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.87% and a quarterly performance of 75.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for Astronics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.62% for ATRO stocks with a simple moving average of 47.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRO stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for ATRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATRO in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $19 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRO reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for ATRO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 01st, 2020.

CJS Securities gave a rating of “Market Outperform” to ATRO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

ATRO Trading at 54.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +53.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRO rose by +33.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.46. In addition, Astronics Corporation saw 42.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRO starting from JOHNSON WARREN C, who purchase 5,700 shares at the price of $8.65 back on Sep 15. After this action, JOHNSON WARREN C now owns 28,384 shares of Astronics Corporation, valued at $49,305 using the latest closing price.

Hedges Nancy L, the Principal Accounting Officer of Astronics Corporation, purchase 2,400 shares at $8.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Hedges Nancy L is holding 11,317 shares at $21,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.35 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astronics Corporation stands at -5.75. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.