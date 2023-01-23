AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) went up by 35.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock price has collected 43.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ :APCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APCX is at 0.66.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.79, which is -$2.38 below the current price. APCX currently public float of 11.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APCX was 357.29K shares.

APCX’s Market Performance

APCX stocks went up by 43.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 197.86% and a quarterly performance of 589.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.49% for AppTech Payments Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 72.32% for APCX stocks with a simple moving average of 308.28% for the last 200 days.

APCX Trading at 184.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 26.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.85%, as shares surge +256.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +433.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX rose by +43.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp. saw 75.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Equity return is now at value -207.20, with -117.90 for asset returns.