Why Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went down by -0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/22 that Intercontinental Exchange to Buy Mortgage-Data Firm Black Knight for $13.1 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE :ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICE is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.33, which is $21.94 above the current price. ICE currently public float of 550.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICE was 2.35M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE stocks went down by -1.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.11% and a quarterly performance of 15.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.49% for ICE stocks with a simple moving average of 4.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $132 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to ICE, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ICE Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.66. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Sprecher Jeffrey C, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $105.37 back on Nov 29. After this action, Sprecher Jeffrey C now owns 2,971,705 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $3,161,201 using the latest closing price.

Foley Douglas, the SVP, HR & Administration of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $105.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Foley Douglas is holding 20,934 shares at $169,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.42 for the present operating margin

+72.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +39.99. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.