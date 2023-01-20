We Analyzed the Future Direction of Owens Corning (OC), Here is What We Found

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went down by -4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.12. The company’s stock price has collected -5.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE :OC) Right Now?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OC is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Owens Corning declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $100.93, which is $14.58 above the current price. OC currently public float of 92.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OC was 982.23K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stocks went down by -5.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.87% and a quarterly performance of 0.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Owens Corning. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.24% for OC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OC reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for OC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to OC, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

OC Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.63. In addition, Owens Corning saw 1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Schmidt Kelly, who sale 2,181 shares at the price of $93.74 back on Dec 09. After this action, Schmidt Kelly now owns 13,018 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $204,440 using the latest closing price.

Sandri Marcio A, the President, Composites of Owens Corning, sale 3,600 shares at $90.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Sandri Marcio A is holding 46,428 shares at $324,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+26.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +11.71. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.