We Analyzed the Future Direction of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), Here is What We Found

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) went up by 9.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s stock price has collected 14.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ARQT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.33, which is $39.78 above the current price. ARQT currently public float of 58.93M and currently shorts hold a 18.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARQT was 810.12K shares.

ARQT’s Market Performance

ARQT stocks went up by 14.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.57% and a quarterly performance of -18.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.96% for ARQT stocks with a simple moving average of -21.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ARQT, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ARQT Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.44. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw 5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Welgus Howard G., who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $13.72 back on Jan 17. After this action, Welgus Howard G. now owns 165,825 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $116,655 using the latest closing price.

Burnett Patrick, the of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 1,475 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Burnett Patrick is holding 41,564 shares at $22,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Equity return is now at value -122.20, with -78.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.09.