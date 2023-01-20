Wall Street Praises Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) After Recent Earnings Report

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.02. The company’s stock price has collected -1.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE :DEI) Right Now?

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DEI is at 0.94.

DEI currently public float of 168.28M and currently shorts hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DEI was 1.92M shares.

DEI’s Market Performance

DEI stocks went down by -1.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.16% and a quarterly performance of -11.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Douglas Emmett Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.57% for DEI stocks with a simple moving average of -28.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $16 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEI reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for DEI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to DEI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

DEI Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.55. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc. saw -2.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who purchase 13,200 shares at the price of $18.73 back on Sep 28. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 81,000 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc., valued at $247,236 using the latest closing price.

Wang Shirley, the Director of Douglas Emmett Inc., purchase 284,000 shares at $21.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Wang Shirley is holding 284,000 shares at $6,012,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.