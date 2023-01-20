The Chart for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.93. The company’s stock price has collected -0.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/16/22 that Advent to Buy Maxar Technologies for About $4 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE :MAXR) Right Now?

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 170.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAXR is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.76, which is -$6.76 below the current price. MAXR currently public float of 72.21M and currently shorts hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAXR was 1.31M shares.

MAXR’s Market Performance

MAXR stocks went down by -0.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.29% and a quarterly performance of 145.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.60% for Maxar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for MAXR stocks with a simple moving average of 77.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXR reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for MAXR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MAXR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

MAXR Trading at 42.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXR fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.33. In addition, Maxar Technologies Inc. saw -0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAXR starting from Andora Elizabeth, who sale 4,860 shares at the price of $30.24 back on May 31. After this action, Andora Elizabeth now owns 42,367 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc., valued at $146,972 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+28.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. stands at +2.60. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.