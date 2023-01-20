The Chart for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) went down by -3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.51. The company’s stock price has collected -7.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slows. But Investors Pile Into GE, Eaton, and Other Industrial Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE :ETN) Right Now?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETN is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Eaton Corporation plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $173.71, which is $16.08 above the current price. ETN currently public float of 396.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETN was 1.77M shares.

ETN’s Market Performance

ETN stocks went down by -7.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.71% and a quarterly performance of 7.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for Eaton Corporation plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.44% for ETN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETN reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ETN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETN, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ETN Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN fell by -7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.78. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw -3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from CHERUVATATH NANDAKUMAR, who sale 5,322 shares at the price of $158.18 back on Dec 08. After this action, CHERUVATATH NANDAKUMAR now owns 21,000 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $841,855 using the latest closing price.

BRICKHOUSE BRIAN S, the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 27,438 shares at $155.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that BRICKHOUSE BRIAN S is holding 28,131 shares at $4,273,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+32.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +10.92. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.