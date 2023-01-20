The Chart for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) went up by 7.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.30. The company’s stock price has collected 6.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :ACIW) Right Now?

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACIW is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ACI Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.40, which is $2.94 above the current price. ACIW currently public float of 111.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACIW was 1.07M shares.

ACIW’s Market Performance

ACIW stocks went up by 6.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.10% and a quarterly performance of 26.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for ACI Worldwide Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.00% for ACIW stocks with a simple moving average of 16.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIW

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACIW reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for ACIW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to ACIW, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

ACIW Trading at 28.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +38.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.72. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc. saw 23.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Puppala Ram Kumar, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.03 back on Sep 07. After this action, Puppala Ram Kumar now owns 49,603 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc., valued at $22,030 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.29 for the present operating margin

+44.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACI Worldwide Inc. stands at +9.32. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.