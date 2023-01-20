Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.41. The company’s stock price has collected -3.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Taseko Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.06, which is -$0.07 below the current price. TGB currently public float of 277.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 1.55M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stocks went down by -3.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.21% and a quarterly performance of 66.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.49% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of 29.32% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at 24.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +41.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6280. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw 20.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.85 for the present operating margin

+37.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at +8.52. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.