Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) went down by -3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.34. The company’s stock price has collected -5.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ :SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.08, which is $1.88 above the current price. SFM currently public float of 103.62M and currently shorts hold a 12.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFM was 1.43M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM stocks went down by -5.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.04% and a quarterly performance of 7.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.55% for SFM stocks with a simple moving average of 3.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $35 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SFM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

SFM Trading at -8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.08. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Sinclair Jack, who sale 85,953 shares at the price of $33.77 back on Dec 05. After this action, Sinclair Jack now owns 207,638 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $2,902,616 using the latest closing price.

Lombardi Brandon F., the Chief Legal Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $34.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Lombardi Brandon F. is holding 28,150 shares at $170,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.00. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.