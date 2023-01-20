Seadrill Limited (SDRL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) went up by 12.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.42. The company’s stock price has collected 20.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seadrill Limited (NYSE :SDRL) Right Now?

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.24 x from its present earnings ratio.

SDRL currently public float of 30.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SDRL was 110.48K shares.

SDRL’s Market Performance

SDRL stocks went up by 20.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.20% and a quarterly performance of 47.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Seadrill Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.76% for SDRL stocks with a simple moving average of 33.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDRL stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for SDRL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SDRL in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $50 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

SDRL Trading at 27.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +37.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDRL rose by +20.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.65. In addition, Seadrill Limited saw 22.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.