RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) went down by -4.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.49. The company’s stock price has collected -4.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/10/22 that RingCentral Cuts Staff 10%. The Stock Soars on Expected Margin Growth.

Is It Worth Investing in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE :RNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNG is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for RingCentral Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $51.63, which is $18.7 above the current price. RNG currently public float of 84.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNG was 2.00M shares.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG stocks went down by -4.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.16% and a quarterly performance of 0.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for RingCentral Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.40% for RNG stocks with a simple moving average of -33.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $39 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to RNG, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

RNG Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.01. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Marlow John H, who sale 835 shares at the price of $34.96 back on Jan 10. After this action, Marlow John H now owns 193,661 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $29,189 using the latest closing price.

Agarwal Vaibhav, the Chief Accounting Officer of RingCentral Inc., sale 945 shares at $35.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Agarwal Vaibhav is holding 99,065 shares at $33,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.92 for the present operating margin

+71.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -23.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.