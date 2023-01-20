Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) went down by -4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s stock price has collected 10.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE :SPRU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPRU is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Spruce Power Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. SPRU currently public float of 93.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPRU was 650.10K shares.

SPRU’s Market Performance

SPRU stocks went up by 10.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.20% and a quarterly performance of 53.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.21% for Spruce Power Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.81% for SPRU stocks with a simple moving average of 5.46% for the last 200 days.

SPRU Trading at 27.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +45.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRU rose by +10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0374. In addition, Spruce Power Holding Corporation saw 33.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRU starting from Hayes Christopher M., who purchase 77,523 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Dec 16. After this action, Hayes Christopher M. now owns 187,515 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, valued at $64,158 using the latest closing price.

Fong Christian S., the President of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Fong Christian S. is holding 1,637,112 shares at $9,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRU

Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -13.00 for asset returns.