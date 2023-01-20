Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) went down by -4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.78. The company’s stock price has collected -5.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/22 that Amylyx Prices Newly Approved ALS Drug at $12,500 a Month

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AMLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.80, which is $14.47 above the current price. AMLX currently public float of 49.98M and currently shorts hold a 11.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMLX was 759.75K shares.

AMLX’s Market Performance

AMLX stocks went down by -5.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.20% and a quarterly performance of -4.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.74% for AMLX stocks with a simple moving average of 38.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMLX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AMLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMLX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

AMLX Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.93. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who sale 700,000 shares at the price of $30.23 back on Sep 09. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 1,850,940 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $21,159,753 using the latest closing price.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, the 10% Owner of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 700,000 shares at $29.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP is holding 2,075,470 shares at $20,559,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29013.33 for the present operating margin

+81.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -30852.98. Equity return is now at value -172.50, with -93.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.