Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) went up by 2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ :RPD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPD is at 1.10.

RPD currently public float of 58.30M and currently shorts hold a 7.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPD was 1.09M shares.

RPD’s Market Performance

RPD stocks went down by -3.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.26% and a quarterly performance of -25.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for Rapid7 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.25% for RPD stocks with a simple moving average of -42.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $34 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPD reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for RPD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

RPD Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.75. In addition, Rapid7 Inc. saw -0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Thomas Corey E., who sale 41,620 shares at the price of $36.52 back on Dec 16. After this action, Thomas Corey E. now owns 428,074 shares of Rapid7 Inc., valued at $1,520,158 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Corey E., the CEO of Rapid7 Inc., sale 41,619 shares at $36.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Thomas Corey E. is holding 428,074 shares at $1,526,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.97 for the present operating margin

+66.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc. stands at -27.33. Equity return is now at value 114.30, with -12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.