Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Just Got Our Attention

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.45. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Coinbase, Beyond Meat, Block, Etsy, Farfetch: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :PLTK) Right Now?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Playtika Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.55, which is $5.68 above the current price. PLTK currently public float of 45.98M and currently shorts hold a 10.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTK was 1.20M shares.

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.75% and a quarterly performance of -3.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Playtika Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.20% for PLTK stocks with a simple moving average of -20.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTK reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for PLTK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

PLTK Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 11.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Gross Dana Rebecca, who sale 15,262 shares at the price of $8.58 back on Dec 09. After this action, Gross Dana Rebecca now owns 0 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $130,948 using the latest closing price.

Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 27,943,938 shares at $11.58 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Playtika Holding UK II Ltd is holding 184,260,997 shares at $323,590,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.51 for the present operating margin

+72.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp. stands at +11.94. Equity return is now at value -130.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.