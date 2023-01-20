Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) went down by -17.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.47. The company’s stock price has collected -11.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ :OLK) Right Now?

OLK currently public float of 35.68M and currently shorts hold a 11.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLK was 134.52K shares.

OLK’s Market Performance

OLK stocks went down by -11.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.09% and a quarterly performance of 23.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.42% for Olink Holding AB (publ). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.80% for OLK stocks with a simple moving average of 19.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OLK by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for OLK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $27 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLK reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for OLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to OLK, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

OLK Trading at -12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLK fell by -11.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.06. In addition, Olink Holding AB (publ) saw -22.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OLK

Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -5.30 for asset returns.