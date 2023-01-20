MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) went down by -5.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $471.96. The company’s stock price has collected 0.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that MongoDB Stock Falls Sharply as Fiscal-Year Forecast Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ :MDB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDB is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for MongoDB Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $250.70, which is $64.74 above the current price. MDB currently public float of 66.20M and currently shorts hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDB was 2.12M shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB stocks went up by 0.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.79% and a quarterly performance of -0.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for MongoDB Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.93% for MDB stocks with a simple moving average of -26.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $240 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to MDB, setting the target price at $305 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

MDB Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.88. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Gordon Michael Lawrence, who sale 2,060 shares at the price of $199.31 back on Jan 03. After this action, Gordon Michael Lawrence now owns 88,302 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $410,579 using the latest closing price.

Porter Mark, the Chief Technology Officer of MongoDB Inc., sale 635 shares at $187.72 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Porter Mark is holding 27,577 shares at $119,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.12 for the present operating margin

+69.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -35.12. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -14.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.