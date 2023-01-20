Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for nCino Inc. (NCNO)

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) went down by -5.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ :NCNO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for nCino Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.46, which is $9.65 above the current price. NCNO currently public float of 109.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCNO was 663.20K shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO stocks went down by -1.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.51% and a quarterly performance of -15.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for nCino Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.23% for NCNO stocks with a simple moving average of -17.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $35 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNO reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for NCNO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to NCNO, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

NCNO Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.24. In addition, nCino Inc. saw 0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Hansen Matthew Royce, who sale 6,134 shares at the price of $26.16 back on Jan 10. After this action, Hansen Matthew Royce now owns 148,425 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $160,478 using the latest closing price.

Sellers Jeanette, the VP of Accounting of nCino Inc., sale 186 shares at $28.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Sellers Jeanette is holding 19,504 shares at $5,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.40 for the present operating margin

+57.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -18.05. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.