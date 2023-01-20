Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) went up by 7.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.75. The company’s stock price has collected 13.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE :RCUS) Right Now?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCUS is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.42, which is $22.53 above the current price. RCUS currently public float of 51.46M and currently shorts hold a 14.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCUS was 1.20M shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS stocks went up by 13.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.37% and a quarterly performance of -25.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.68% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.80% for RCUS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RCUS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

RCUS Trading at -19.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -31.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.84. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw 1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Goeltz II Robert C., who sale 2,453 shares at the price of $30.75 back on Dec 16. After this action, Goeltz II Robert C. now owns 11,566 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $75,430 using the latest closing price.

Tang Carolyn C., the General Counsel of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 2,523 shares at $30.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Tang Carolyn C. is holding 28,584 shares at $77,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.17 for the present operating margin

+98.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at +13.80. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.