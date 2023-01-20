KBR Inc. (KBR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.94. The company’s stock price has collected -4.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KBR Inc. (NYSE :KBR) Right Now?

KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBR is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for KBR Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.64, which is $15.68 above the current price. KBR currently public float of 135.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBR was 1.07M shares.

KBR’s Market Performance

KBR stocks went down by -4.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.24% and a quarterly performance of 1.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for KBR Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.59% for KBR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBR reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for KBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

KBR Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.19. In addition, KBR Inc. saw -9.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from Myles Jennifer, who sale 1,449 shares at the price of $50.36 back on Dec 16. After this action, Myles Jennifer now owns 49,236 shares of KBR Inc., valued at $72,965 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Douglas Nick, the President, Technology of KBR Inc., sale 3,456 shares at $51.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Kelly Douglas Nick is holding 31,638 shares at $177,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.63 for the present operating margin

+10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for KBR Inc. stands at +0.25. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.