Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)?

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) went up by 24.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s stock price has collected 43.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ :SOBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOBR is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SOBR Safe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.07. SOBR currently public float of 10.94M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOBR was 1.53M shares.

SOBR’s Market Performance

SOBR stocks went up by 43.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.82% and a quarterly performance of -50.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.10% for SOBR Safe Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.47% for SOBR stocks with a simple moving average of -41.24% for the last 200 days.

SOBR Trading at 14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.68%, as shares surge +69.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOBR rose by +43.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9414. In addition, SOBR Safe Inc. saw 40.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOBR starting from Beabout J. Steven, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 29. After this action, Beabout J. Steven now owns 334,503 shares of SOBR Safe Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

Beabout J. Steven, the Director of SOBR Safe Inc., purchase 767 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Beabout J. Steven is holding 324,503 shares at $859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOBR

Equity return is now at value -854.40, with -306.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.