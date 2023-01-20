Is Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) a Keeper?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.79. The company’s stock price has collected -1.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/03/22 that EA’s ‘Need for Speed’ Is Still on Track to Be Released This Year: Source

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ :EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $147.29, which is $24.33 above the current price. EA currently public float of 274.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EA was 1.87M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stocks went down by -1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.63% and a quarterly performance of 0.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.76% for Electronic Arts Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.53% for EA stocks with a simple moving average of -2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $130 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $131. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Neutral” to EA, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

EA Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.21. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Miele Laura, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $123.59 back on Jan 03. After this action, Miele Laura now owns 31,082 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $185,385 using the latest closing price.

Bruzzo Chris, the Chief Experience Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $123.59 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Bruzzo Chris is holding 15,719 shares at $247,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.30 for the present operating margin

+71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.26. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.