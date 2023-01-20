Is a Correction Looming Ahead for EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) went down by -15.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s stock price has collected -0.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :EH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for EHang Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.15, which is -$6.63 below the current price. EH currently public float of 36.94M and currently shorts hold a 23.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EH was 1.90M shares.

EH’s Market Performance

EH stocks went down by -0.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 95.64% and a quarterly performance of 211.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.57% for EHang Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.81% for EH stocks with a simple moving average of 42.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

EH Trading at 40.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.33%, as shares surge +48.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +166.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -16.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 46.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.97 for the present operating margin

+63.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -552.68. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -64.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.