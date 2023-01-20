Is a Correction Looming Ahead for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) went up by 23.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.78. The company’s stock price has collected 24.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ :BYSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is -$1.67 below the current price. BYSI currently public float of 23.14M and currently shorts hold a 13.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYSI was 939.72K shares.

BYSI’s Market Performance

BYSI stocks went up by 24.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.11% and a quarterly performance of 210.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.53% for BeyondSpring Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.27% for BYSI stocks with a simple moving average of 93.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYSI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BYSI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BYSI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYSI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for BYSI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

BYSI Trading at 119.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.39%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +267.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYSI rose by +24.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, BeyondSpring Inc. saw 42.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BYSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4903.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BeyondSpring Inc. stands at -4750.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.96.