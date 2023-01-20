Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE :DOC) Right Now?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOC is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Physicians Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.37, which is $1.45 above the current price. DOC currently public float of 226.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOC was 1.85M shares.

DOC’s Market Performance

DOC stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.60% and a quarterly performance of 3.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Physicians Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.28% for DOC stocks with a simple moving average of -7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for DOC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

DOC Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.82. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw 3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from Thompson Tommy G, who purchase 6,575 shares at the price of $15.04 back on Dec 14. After this action, Thompson Tommy G now owns 25,635 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $98,888 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Tommy G, the Director of Physicians Realty Trust, purchase 17,760 shares at $15.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Thompson Tommy G is holding 19,060 shares at $269,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.24 for the present operating margin

+35.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +18.35. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.