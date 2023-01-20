Here’s How Your Trade Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Aggressively Right Now

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) went down by -16.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $211.17. The company’s stock price has collected -13.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE :IIPR) Right Now?

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IIPR is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $156.83, which is $64.74 above the current price. IIPR currently public float of 27.59M and currently shorts hold a 10.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IIPR was 335.32K shares.

IIPR’s Market Performance

IIPR stocks went down by -13.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.92% and a quarterly performance of -3.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.39% for IIPR stocks with a simple moving average of -19.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIPR stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for IIPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IIPR in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $175 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IIPR reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for IIPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

IIPR Trading at -16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIPR fell by -13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.21. In addition, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. saw -9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIPR starting from Gold Alan D, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $97.79 back on Aug 12. After this action, Gold Alan D now owns 213,308 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., valued at $97,792 using the latest closing price.

Gold Alan D, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $94.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gold Alan D is holding 212,308 shares at $94,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.18 for the present operating margin

+77.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stands at +55.45. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 6.20 for asset returns.