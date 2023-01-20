GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) went down by -4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s stock price has collected -2.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that GlobalFoundries Gains as Earnings Surprise Despite Chip Glut

Is It Worth Investing in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ :GFS) Right Now?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

GFS currently public float of 543.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFS was 2.18M shares.

GFS’s Market Performance

GFS stocks went down by -2.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.46% and a quarterly performance of 6.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.32% for GFS stocks with a simple moving average of 0.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $78 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFS reach a price target of $72.50. The rating they have provided for GFS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to GFS, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

GFS Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.25. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 5.10 for asset returns.