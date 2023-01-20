Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.57. The company’s stock price has collected -1.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/28/22 that Boring Was King of Healthcare in 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE :CAH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAH is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.50, which is $7.66 above the current price. CAH currently public float of 261.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAH was 2.98M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH stocks went down by -1.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.79% and a quarterly performance of 6.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.63% for Cardinal Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.19% for CAH stocks with a simple moving average of 14.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $80 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

CAH Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.78. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw -1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Brennan Michelle, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $74.72 back on Nov 15. After this action, Brennan Michelle now owns 3,324 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $14,944 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Michelle, the Director of Cardinal Health Inc., purchase 200 shares at $76.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brennan Michelle is holding 3,124 shares at $15,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.92 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at -0.51. Equity return is now at value 199.90, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.