Can Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Remain Competitive?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) went down by -5.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $191.08. The company’s stock price has collected -2.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/22 that Stanley Black & Decker Cuts About 1,000 Finance Jobs As Part of Cost-Savings Drive

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE :SWK) Right Now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWK is at 1.27.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

SWK currently public float of 147.08M and currently shorts hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWK was 1.97M shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK stocks went down by -2.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.29% and a quarterly performance of 7.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.19% for SWK stocks with a simple moving average of -14.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWK reach a price target of $79, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for SWK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SWK, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

SWK Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.72. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw 11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Walburger Corbin, who sale 5,248 shares at the price of $80.80 back on Nov 10. After this action, Walburger Corbin now owns 17,993 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $424,044 using the latest closing price.

MANNING ROBERT J, the Director of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $85.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that MANNING ROBERT J is holding 30,000 shares at $2,565,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.11 for the present operating margin

+33.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stands at +10.26. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.