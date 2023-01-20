Can PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Remain Competitive?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE :PBF) Right Now?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBF is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for PBF Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.42, which is $6.84 above the current price. PBF currently public float of 126.10M and currently shorts hold a 7.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBF was 3.59M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF stocks went up by 4.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.43% and a quarterly performance of -4.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for PBF Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.77% for PBF stocks with a simple moving average of 16.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 21st, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to PBF, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

PBF Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.46. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw -0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Davis Paul T, who sale 117,500 shares at the price of $47.28 back on Nov 04. After this action, Davis Paul T now owns 44,126 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $5,555,729 using the latest closing price.

Barone John C, the Principal Accounting Officer of PBF Energy Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $45.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Barone John C is holding 14,662 shares at $1,493,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+3.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +0.85. Equity return is now at value 85.80, with 18.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.