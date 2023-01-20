Can American Tower Corporation (AMT) Remain Competitive?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $282.47. The company’s stock price has collected -2.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corporation (NYSE :AMT) Right Now?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMT is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for American Tower Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $247.24, which is $29.37 above the current price. AMT currently public float of 464.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMT was 1.94M shares.

AMT’s Market Performance

AMT stocks went down by -2.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.64% and a quarterly performance of 13.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for American Tower Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.56% for AMT stocks with a simple moving average of -6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $254 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMT reach a price target of $245, previously predicting the price at $215. The rating they have provided for AMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMT, setting the target price at $313 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

AMT Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.46. In addition, American Tower Corporation saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from Smith Rodney M, who sale 1,574 shares at the price of $233.92 back on Jan 17. After this action, Smith Rodney M now owns 47,071 shares of American Tower Corporation, valued at $368,190 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN RAYMOND P, the Director of American Tower Corporation, sale 1,619 shares at $233.92 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that DOLAN RAYMOND P is holding 17,473 shares at $378,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.88 for the present operating margin

+46.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corporation stands at +27.44. Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.