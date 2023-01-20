A Lesson to Learn: Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) went up by 23.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected 25.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ :EDBL) Right Now?

EDBL currently public float of 4.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDBL was 510.92K shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

EDBL’s Market Performance

EDBL stocks went up by 25.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.23% and a quarterly performance of -46.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.15% for Edible Garden AG Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.34% for EDBL stocks with a simple moving average of -67.13% for the last 200 days.

EDBL Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.64%, as shares surge +38.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +25.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2403. In addition, Edible Garden AG Incorporated saw 47.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from JAMES MICHAEL C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Sep 14. After this action, JAMES MICHAEL C now owns 1,592,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, valued at $880 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, purchase 875 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Kras James E. is holding 1,387,940 shares at $822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.24 for the present operating margin

+6.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Incorporated stands at -52.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.