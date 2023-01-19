Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Just Got Our Attention

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.04. The company’s stock price has collected 4.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :WERN) Right Now?

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WERN is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.47, which is $1.85 above the current price. WERN currently public float of 58.56M and currently shorts hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WERN was 540.26K shares.

WERN’s Market Performance

WERN stocks went up by 4.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.50% and a quarterly performance of 14.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for Werner Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.63% for WERN stocks with a simple moving average of 11.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WERN reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for WERN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to WERN, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

WERN Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.02. In addition, Werner Enterprises Inc. saw 11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WERN starting from Tapio Carmen A, who purchase 1,170 shares at the price of $42.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, Tapio Carmen A now owns 6,284 shares of Werner Enterprises Inc., valued at $49,373 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

+13.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises Inc. stands at +9.47. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.