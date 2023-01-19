We Analyzed the Future Direction of Nogin Inc. (NOGN), Here is What We Found

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.51.

Is It Worth Investing in Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ :NOGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nogin Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NOGN currently public float of 16.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOGN was 141.10K shares.

NOGN’s Market Performance

NOGN stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.56% and a quarterly performance of -23.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.28% for Nogin Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.14% for NOGN stocks with a simple moving average of -86.19% for the last 200 days.

NOGN Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7668. In addition, Nogin Inc. saw 3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOGN starting from Nugent Jan-Christopher, who purchase 2,300 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Dec 15. After this action, Nugent Jan-Christopher now owns 11,161,698 shares of Nogin Inc., valued at $1,947 using the latest closing price.

HUBERMAN JONATHAN, the Co-CEO & President of Nogin Inc., purchase 8,800 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that HUBERMAN JONATHAN is holding 172,632 shares at $8,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.