We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF), Here is What We Found

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went up by 22.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.75. The company’s stock price has collected 27.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CRDF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRDF is at 1.61.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CRDF currently public float of 41.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDF was 234.61K shares.

CRDF’s Market Performance

CRDF stocks went up by 27.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.43% and a quarterly performance of 23.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.18% for Cardiff Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.26% for CRDF stocks with a simple moving average of 4.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDF

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDF reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CRDF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CRDF, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

CRDF Trading at 36.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares surge +44.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF rose by +27.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4312. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc. saw 36.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from Erlander Mark, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Nov 25. After this action, Erlander Mark now owns 24,481 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc., valued at $14,300 using the latest closing price.

White Lale, the Director of Cardiff Oncology Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that White Lale is holding 113,788 shares at $24,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -29.00 for asset returns.