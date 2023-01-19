Wall Street Pummels Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) After Recent Earnings Report

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.47. The company’s stock price has collected 14.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LNTH) Right Now?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.86, which is $45.51 above the current price. LNTH currently public float of 67.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNTH was 1.13M shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH stocks went up by 14.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.99% and a quarterly performance of -22.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Lantheus Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.04% for LNTH stocks with a simple moving average of -16.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNTH reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for LNTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LNTH, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +14.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.88. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Sabens Andrea, who sale 386 shares at the price of $53.75 back on Dec 15. After this action, Sabens Andrea now owns 61,232 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $20,748 using the latest closing price.

Blanchfield Paul, the Chief Operating Officer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 2,432 shares at $54.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Blanchfield Paul is holding 73,968 shares at $133,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87 for the present operating margin

+44.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at -16.76. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.