United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Just Got Our Attention

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) went down by -8.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.50. The company’s stock price has collected -6.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ :UCBI) Right Now?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UCBI is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for United Community Banks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.83, which is $7.81 above the current price. UCBI currently public float of 114.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UCBI was 551.47K shares.

UCBI’s Market Performance

UCBI stocks went down by -6.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.11% and a quarterly performance of -12.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for United Community Banks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.18% for UCBI stocks with a simple moving average of -4.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UCBI reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for UCBI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2020.

UCBI Trading at -10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI fell by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.76. In addition, United Community Banks Inc. saw -5.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCBI starting from BRADSHAW RICHARD, who sale 649 shares at the price of $38.52 back on Nov 01. After this action, BRADSHAW RICHARD now owns 69,514 shares of United Community Banks Inc., valued at $24,999 using the latest closing price.

DANIELS KENNETH L, the Director of United Community Banks Inc., purchase 500 shares at $28.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that DANIELS KENNETH L is holding 13,299 shares at $14,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Community Banks Inc. stands at +36.29. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.