Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) went up by 26.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.98. The company’s stock price has collected 32.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :SBFM) Right Now?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBFM is at -1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SBFM currently public float of 18.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBFM was 479.98K shares.

SBFM’s Market Performance

SBFM stocks went up by 32.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.38% and a quarterly performance of 10.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.68% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.34% for SBFM stocks with a simple moving average of -24.61% for the last 200 days.

SBFM Trading at 40.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.16%, as shares surge +58.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM rose by +32.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7389. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. saw 65.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBFM starting from Sebaaly Camille, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Sebaaly Camille now owns 174,465 shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc., valued at $22,905 using the latest closing price.

Sebaaly Camille, the CFO/Secretary of Sunshine Biopharma Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Sebaaly Camille is holding 144,465 shares at $30,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1068.24 for the present operating margin

+42.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. stands at -5444.41. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.07.