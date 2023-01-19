Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.42. The company’s stock price has collected -4.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/09/23 that Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan Leaves

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE :RAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAD is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Rite Aid Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is -$0.26 below the current price. RAD currently public float of 54.38M and currently shorts hold a 18.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAD was 2.45M shares.

RAD’s Market Performance

RAD stocks went down by -4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.75% and a quarterly performance of -18.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.17% for Rite Aid Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.12% for RAD stocks with a simple moving average of -47.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RAD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to RAD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

RAD Trading at -28.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -23.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.69 for the present operating margin

+19.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -2.19. Equity return is now at value 552.90, with -10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.