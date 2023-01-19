Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.04. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Planet Fitness Ends Quarter With Record Membership and Raises 2022 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE :PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Planet Fitness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.75, which is $11.0 above the current price. PLNT currently public float of 81.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLNT was 890.95K shares.

PLNT’s Market Performance

PLNT stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.29% and a quarterly performance of 36.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Planet Fitness Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.35% for PLNT stocks with a simple moving average of 11.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $70 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 26th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLNT, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

PLNT Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.13. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Bode William, who sale 44 shares at the price of $81.25 back on Apr 11. After this action, Bode William now owns 7,310 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $3,575 using the latest closing price.

Bode William, the Chief Operations Officer of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 116 shares at $83.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Bode William is holding 7,354 shares at $9,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+43.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +7.29. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.