Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.36. The company’s stock price has collected 29.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RLAY) Right Now?

RLAY currently public float of 115.88M and currently shorts hold a 14.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLAY was 1.28M shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY stocks went up by 29.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.44% and a quarterly performance of 1.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.24% for Relay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.93% for RLAY stocks with a simple moving average of -0.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $23 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to RLAY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 06th of the previous year.

RLAY Trading at 17.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares surge +21.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +29.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.35. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw 38.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Adams Brian, who sale 9,994 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jan 12. After this action, Adams Brian now owns 51,531 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $199,880 using the latest closing price.

Catinazzo Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 445 shares at $14.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Catinazzo Thomas is holding 50,231 shares at $6,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7464.74 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -12012.94. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -28.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 40.14.