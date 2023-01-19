Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) went down by -8.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.58. The company’s stock price has collected -6.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/21 that Koss, JPMorgan, Plug Power, Delta: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :PNFP) Right Now?

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PNFP is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $90.11, which is $23.36 above the current price. PNFP currently public float of 74.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNFP was 442.48K shares.

PNFP’s Market Performance

PNFP stocks went down by -6.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.94% and a quarterly performance of -20.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.55% for PNFP stocks with a simple moving average of -13.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNFP

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNFP reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for PNFP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PNFP, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

PNFP Trading at -10.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.05. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw -5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from BURNS GREGORY L, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $83.06 back on Oct 31. After this action, BURNS GREGORY L now owns 22,518 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $166,120 using the latest closing price.

BURNS GREGORY L, the Director of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $77.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that BURNS GREGORY L is holding 24,518 shares at $116,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stands at +40.42. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.