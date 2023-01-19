Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) went down by -4.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/22 that Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival

Is It Worth Investing in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE :BTU) Right Now?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTU is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.60, which is $5.77 above the current price. BTU currently public float of 142.42M and currently shorts hold a 10.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTU was 4.59M shares.

BTU’s Market Performance

BTU stocks went up by 0.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.93% and a quarterly performance of 2.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.10% for Peabody Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.51% for BTU stocks with a simple moving average of 9.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTU reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BTU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BTU, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

BTU Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.80. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Spurbeck Mark, who sale 10,766 shares at the price of $26.48 back on Jan 05. After this action, Spurbeck Mark now owns 46,039 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $285,084 using the latest closing price.

Jarboe Scott T., the CAO and Corporate Secretary of Peabody Energy Corporation, sale 4,405 shares at $26.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Jarboe Scott T. is holding 51,358 shares at $116,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.03 for the present operating margin

+16.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at +9.68. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with 22.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.