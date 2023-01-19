Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Monster Beverage Buys Owner of Craft Breweries Cigar City, Oskar Blues for $330 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ :MNST) Right Now?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNST is at 0.89.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

MNST currently public float of 372.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNST was 2.19M shares.

MNST’s Market Performance

MNST stocks went up by 0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.09% and a quarterly performance of 12.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for Monster Beverage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.61% for MNST stocks with a simple moving average of 8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $115 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $97, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNST, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

MNST Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.36. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Carling Guy, who sale 12,256 shares at the price of $102.42 back on Dec 01. After this action, Carling Guy now owns 13,645 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $1,255,260 using the latest closing price.

Tirre Emelie, the President of the Americas of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 74,998 shares at $98.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Tirre Emelie is holding 21,038 shares at $7,421,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.53 for the present operating margin

+56.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +24.86. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.