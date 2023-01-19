Knowles Corporation (KN) Just Got Our Attention

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) went up by 2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.41. The company’s stock price has collected 1.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Knowles Corporation (NYSE :KN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KN is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Knowles Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.60, which is $0.64 above the current price. KN currently public float of 89.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KN was 903.49K shares.

KN’s Market Performance

KN stocks went up by 1.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.11% and a quarterly performance of 44.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Knowles Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.79% for KN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for KN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KN reach a price target of $25.50. The rating they have provided for KN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

KN Trading at 12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KN rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.91. In addition, Knowles Corporation saw 9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KN starting from Crowley Daniel J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $13.97 back on Nov 02. After this action, Crowley Daniel J now owns 19,815 shares of Knowles Corporation, valued at $27,940 using the latest closing price.

Niew Jeffrey, the President & CEO of Knowles Corporation, sale 77,537 shares at $18.91 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Niew Jeffrey is holding 528,590 shares at $1,466,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.62 for the present operating margin

+39.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knowles Corporation stands at +17.30. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.