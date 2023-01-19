J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went up by 4.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.18. The company’s stock price has collected 5.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Trucking Giant J.B. Hunt’s Earnings Fall Short as Economy Slows. Stock Rises.

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ :JBHT) Right Now?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBHT is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $190.04, which is $4.53 above the current price. JBHT currently public float of 81.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBHT was 709.17K shares.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT stocks went up by 5.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.01% and a quarterly performance of 11.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.86% for JBHT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $168 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.77. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw 6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from Simpson Shelley, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $186.02 back on Nov 11. After this action, Simpson Shelley now owns 77,630 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $1,302,160 using the latest closing price.

Frazier Spencer, the EVP of Sales and Marketing of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $177.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Frazier Spencer is holding 3,060 shares at $177,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.64 for the present operating margin

+10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +6.25. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.