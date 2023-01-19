Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for UDR Inc. (UDR)?

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.01. The company’s stock price has collected 3.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc. (NYSE :UDR) Right Now?

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UDR is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for UDR Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.45, which is $5.45 above the current price. UDR currently public float of 323.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UDR was 2.34M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR stocks went up by 3.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.92% and a quarterly performance of 1.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for UDR Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.87% for UDR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UDR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

UDR Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.93. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.51 for the present operating margin

+14.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc. stands at +11.62. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.